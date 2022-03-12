The FA Cup Organising Committee has announced the dates and venues for the upcoming MTN FA Cup Round of 16 games.

The games are scheduled for Saturday 26 & Sunday 27, March, 2022

On Saturday March 26, Tamale City will welcome Young Apostles to the Aliu Mahama Stadium while Legon Cities host Dreams FC in an all Premier League tie at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Six other fixtures will be played the following day with the topliner being the clash between reigning Champions Hearts of Oak vs Elmina Sharks at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Aduana Stars also face Berekum Chelsea at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in an all Bono derby.

Round of 16 promises to be exciting as winners from the stage of the competition will advance to the Quarterfinals stage.

Below are the full fixtures for the Round of 16: