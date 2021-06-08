1 hour ago

Another World cup qualifier beckons for Ghana as the race to be among the 32 nations competing at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is set to begin.

After three successive World Cup appearances in Germany in 2006, 2010 in South Africa and 2014 in Brazil, the Black Stars failed to make it to Russia in 2018.

This time dates for the next World Cup in the Gulf Region is out as the journey begin in June 2021 across the African continent.

The Black Stars are in Group G alongside South Africa, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia and will need to play above themselves to top the group.

On Thursday 1st April,2021, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced the schedule and dates for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana will begin the road to Qatar at home in June this year with a game against Ethiopia and end with another home tie against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in October 2021.

In a rather hectic qualifiers table toppers of the 10 groups will meet and play an elimination game between 8th and 16th November 2021 with the five winners qualifying for the mundial in Qatar.

Find the fixtures below:

5, 6, 7, 8 June 2021

GHANA VS. ETHIOPIA Zimbabwe vs. South Africa

11, 12, 13, 14 June 2021

SOUTH AFRICA VS. GHANA Ethiopia vs. Zimbabwe

1, 2, 3, 4 September 2021

GHANA VS. ZIMBABWE Ethiopia vs. South Africa

5, 6, 7 September 2021

ZIMBABWE VS. GHANA South Africa vs. Ethiopia

6, 7, 8, 9 October 2021

ETHIOPIA VS. GHANA South Africa vs. Zimbabwe

10, 11, 12 October 2021

GHANA VS. SOUTH AFRICA Zimbabwe vs. Ethiopia