2 hours ago

RSC Anderlecht wants to thin out its squad seriously and a lot of players have already been signaled that they no longer have a future in Brussels and have to go.

Ghana and former Kumasi Kotoko striker Dauda Mohammed is among the casualties as the club want to see his back.

The 22 year old was on a season long loan deal at Denmark side Esbjerg but could not help them escape relegation.

Anderlecht are ready to listen to offers for the talented former Asante Kotoko striker .

Duada who joined Anderlecht from Kumasi Asante Kotoko has just a season remaining on his contract.

The striker made 24 appearances across all competitions for Esbjerg scoring five goals and providing two assists.

Dauda Mohammed is among players such as Bubacar Sanneh, Josué Sa,Kenneth Saief, Josue Sa, James Lawrence, Thomas Didillon, Anderlecht want to get rid off.

There is interest from several Sweden and Denmark clubs who are ready to swoop.

The Purple & White mainly wants to get rid of their wages and in these times it will not be easy to find a final buyer.