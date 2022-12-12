50 minutes ago

Former Asante Kotoko striker Dauda Mohammed helped his lower-tier Spanish side CD Tenerife secure a vital away draw in their Spanish La Liga 2 game on Saturday evening against Villareal B.

CD Tenerife drew 2-2 with the host Villareal B in their league clash as the Ghanaian striker provided an assist in the drawn game at Ciudad Deportiva del Villarreal Stadium.

The away side shot into a commanding 2-0 lead with goals from Ellady Zorilla from the penalty spot in the 13th minute of the first half before Mellot added the second goal in the 54th minute with an assist from Dauda Mohammed.

Villareal B reduced the deficit to 2-1 in the 64th minute through a penalty kick from Javi Ontiveros before Diego Collado pulled parity for the home side in the 80th minute with an assist from Ontiveros.

The 24-year-old lasted for 69 minutes of the game before he was replaced by Samuel Shashoua.

Dauda Mohammed is on a season-loan deal at CD Tenerife from Belgian side RSC Anderlecht has scored two goals and provided two assists this season.