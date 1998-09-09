1 hour ago

Ghanaian midfielder David Abagna has signed a three-year contract with Cypriot giants APOEL FC, extending his stay at the club until May 2027.

Abagna, who was influential for Moldovan champions FC Petrocub last season with four goals in 10 league appearances, joins APOEL FC with high expectations.

The club announced the signing via their official social media channels, expressing enthusiasm about the new addition.

APOEL FC's statement read: "APOEL FC announces the agreement with Al-Hilal for the footballer David Abagna. The agreement with the footballer is for three years, until May 2027.

David Abagna was born on 09/09/1998 and plays in all central axis positions."

The statement continued: "He comes from Ghana and is an international, with the Men's national team.

We welcome David Abagna to APOEL and wish him to celebrate titles and European successes, wearing the blue and yellow jersey."

Abagna will be aiming to make a strong impact in Cyprus and could potentially feature in European competitions, including the Champions League, as he looks to enhance his career with APOEL FC.