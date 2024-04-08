3 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder David Sandan Abagna demonstrated his significance for CS Petrocub with a pivotal goal in their commanding 3-0 victory over FC Milsami Orhei in the Moldovan Super Liga Championship clash on Saturday.

Abagna's decisive strike, coming in stoppage time, sealed the victory for CS Petrocub, complementing earlier goals scored by Vladimir Ambros in the 29th minute and Mihail Platica in the 93rd minute.

This standout performance underscores Abagna's promising start with Petrocub since joining the club in February 2024.

His recent goal adds to his tally following a noteworthy contribution in the Moldovan Cup victory over Stauceni, where he helped secure a 4-1 win.

With his proficiency in front of goal evident, Abagna is poised to play a pivotal role in Petrocub's upcoming matches as the team aims to maintain their impressive form in the league.

CS Petrocub currently leads the league table, boasting 10 points from four games, signaling a strong start to their campaign. Abagna's contributions are proving instrumental in their pursuit of success in the Moldovan Super Liga.