2 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder David Abagna played a pivotal role for CS Petrocub as he scored to secure a crucial win against FC Sheriff Tiraspol in the Moldovan Super Liga Championship.

Abagna, a former Real Tamale United captain, showcased his quality on Sunday as his team hosted Sheriff in a highly anticipated round seven fixture.

From the onset, Petrocub asserted their dominance, with Mihail Platica opening the scoring just four minutes into the game.

The home team carried their lead into halftime, buoyed by their early advantage.

After the break, Abagna further solidified Petrocub's position with a well-taken goal, extending their lead and putting them in control of the match.

Although Sheriff managed to pull one back through Ibrahim Akanbi late in the game, it wasn't enough to deny Petrocub victory.

Abagna's goal adds to his tally in the Moldovan top-flight, where he has already scored two goals in six games, highlighting his importance to the team.

With this win, CS Petrocub maintains their position at the top of the league table, boasting 17 points from seven games, signaling a strong start to their campaign under Abagna's leadership.