3 hours ago

Head coach of RTU Shaibu Ibrahim Tanko says that their influential midfielder David Abagna Sandan is close to returning from the injury that has kept him out of action for a long while.

The Real Tamale United midfielder sustained the injury during training at the 2021 AFCON tournament in Cameroon at Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium annex on Thursday, January 13, 2022.

The injury to the toe was confirmed after a scan of the left foot at a hospital in Yaoundé on Saturday.

Since January the player has been sidelined from football and has not played for RTU whiles they battle the prospects of relegation.

But there is some good news as RTU head coach Shaibu Ibrahim Tanko says that the player will return to action in the coming days after their victory over Kotoko.

"Abagna's comeback is definitely going to be sustained and I believe he will help push the team to wherever we want to get to." he said during the post match interview.

David Abagna was one of the five home based players who were included in the squad for the 2021 AFCON squad.

He scored 8 goals for Real Tamale United before departing for the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.