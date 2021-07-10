9 hours ago

Ghanaian youngster David Anane Martin was on target for his side Fremad Amager in their comeback win against Hellerup IK FC in a preseason friendly match.

The former Cheetah FC youngster scored a fantastic goal to as his side recorded a 3-2 comeback victory against HIK on Saturday afternoon.

The Division Two side, took an early two goal lead to leave the Danish league league 1 side with an uphill task.

In the second half, Jacob Haahr Steffensen, on loan from Danish superpower FC Copenhagen, scored a consolation goal for the second-tier club, reviving their chances of a positive outcome against the third-tier squad.

Fremad Amager's Kristoffer Munksgaard tied the score before Anane's stunning goal gave the Blue and Whites a 3-2 comeback victory.

After joining the Danish squad from Cheetah FC last season, the 19-year-old played 14 times for Fremad Amager in the 2020-21 season.