3 hours ago

Former Georgian Defense Minister David Kezerashvili has publicly expressed his support for the Ukrainian people and urges the country to give Ukraine support in any way possible. It is understandable why he would take this position. When news broke on the 24th of February 2022 that Russia had launched an unprovoked, full-scale attack on Ukraine, most Georgians probably had flashbacks to very sad memories from 2008 when Russia had invaded their country.

The narrative this time around was centered around “demilitarizing and de-Nazifying” Ukraine, whose government stood accused by Russia’s President Vladimir Putin of harassing its own people and breaching their human rights.

Current and Historical Relationships Between Ukraine and Georgia

Georgia and Ukraine share a surprising amount of similarities. Neither is a member of NATO nor the EU. Both are former Soviet republics and have experienced Russian invasions in the past. Russia launched air strikes, sent troops, and declared war on Georgia 14 years ago. More than seven hundred people died, and hundreds more had to leave their homes when apartments and businesses were bombed. The battle lasted five days and Russia eventually gained control of two breakaway regions, Abkhazia and so-called South Ossetia, known to Georgians as the Tskhinvali region. They are now separated from the rest of Georgia by checkpoints and barbed wire.

The conflict in Georgia did not see as much media coverage by the international community as it coincidentally occurred during the Beijing Olympics and lasted a very short period before ending with a European Union-mediated ceasefire

Georgians are watching events in Ukraine with bated breath because it reminds them of the Russian invasion that they went through in 2008. Many people here are concerned that if Russia is successful in Ukraine, they will be next. "There is a consensus in Georgia that the fall of Ukraine would spell the end of Georgia's statehood," says Georgian analyst Gela Vasadze.

The People Versus the State

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has generated political unrest in Georgia, where civilians disagree with their government’s decisions. Once the Russian invasion was presented on the news, on February 24, thousands of Georgians flocked to the streets of Tbilisi to protest. Some estimates put the number of protesters along Rustaveli Avenue at over 30,000.

But while Georgian civilians were strongly making their voices heard against Russia, their government adopted a more cautious stance. The decision of Georgia's Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili to not put restrictions on the country's northern neighbor, in response to the introduction of sanctions against Russia by a number of European countries, angered the Georgian population.

They took to the streets once more, however, this time wanting more than to express their stance against Russia. The citizens of Georgia wanted their elected officials out of office. Sensing the potential danger, police were called in to protect Government Administration offices from protesters

Several banners criticizing the Georgian government were being held up. Some of the banners called for the prime minister to resign, while others asked the people of Ukraine to forgive the Georgian government for what it had done.

In harmony with his people, former Georgian Defense Minister, David Kezerashvili took to Facebook and posted: “If they [Russia] succeed in Ukraine, nothing will stop them from taking the whole of Georgia. So, we must stand with our Ukrainian brothers and sisters in order to defend our homes and freedom.’

In the wake of Georgia's defeat in the 2008 South Ossetia War, Kezerashvili's departure from the government was to be expected. In an interview with an oc-media.org reporter, Kezerashvili stated that “we must fight together for our freedom and our shared values.”

Civilians in Georgia responded "absolutely" when asked if they would be willing to use force to defend their nation against an invasion by the Russians, as many believe that this is simply Vladimir Putin’s maniacal plan to reinstate the Soviet Union.

A Chance for Peace

While the Georgian government chose to not impose restrictions on Russia, they did also put forward an early application for EU membership. In the end, it will be the will of the Georgian people and the leaders they elect to represent them, which will determine their future as either a free country or something entirely different. For now, however, many Georgians are waiting with bated breath in the hopes that they won’t see a repeat of 2008.