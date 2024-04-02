5 hours ago

West Ham United manager David Moyes has showered praise on Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus following his exceptional display against Newcastle United.

Despite the Hammers' disappointing 4-3 loss at St James' Park on Sunday, Kudus stood out with a goal and an assist.

Moyes expressed confidence in his attacking lineup ahead of their upcoming clash against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, the former Manchester United manager commended the efforts of his attacking players, highlighting the contributions of Michail Antonio, Mohammed Kudus, and Jarrod Bowen.

"Our attacking players have been very good in recent weeks, and that was the case again against Newcastle at the weekend," Moyes remarked.

"I thought some of the individual performances were excellent, and Michail Antonio, Mohammed Kudus, and Jarrod Bowen all got on the scoresheet."

Acknowledging the significance of Antonio's goal, Moyes emphasized the importance of consistent goal-scoring prowess among the team's forwards.

He expressed optimism about the team's overall attacking capabilities, hoping for another strong performance against Tottenham.

"Mick getting another goal is very important, and he took his chance very well," Moyes noted. "All round I think our forward play is very good, and hopefully, it is again on Tuesday night."

With Moyes' confidence in Kudus and the rest of the attacking lineup, West Ham United aims to bounce back from their recent defeat and secure a positive result against Tottenham.