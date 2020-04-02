1 hour ago

Former Manchester United Manager David Moyes has expressed regret over his inability to sign Ghanaian star Micheal Essien in his days at Everton.

After nine years at Everton, Moyes left in 2013 to manage Manchester United and recalls his wonderful time at the Goodison Park.

Now in charge of West Ham, Moyes was asked by beIN SPORTS' Richard Keys and Andy Gray to recall some of the transfer near misses he had during his career.

"“One of them would be Michael Essien, to bring him to Everton, Toni Kroos would certainly be one at Manchester United, and at that time as well we were very much after Gareth Bale and Cesc Fabregas.”

“At that time we [Manchester United] were very much after Gareth Bale and Cesc Fabregas but I’ve got to say prior to that, at Everton, we were really close to close to a lot of good players. We just couldn’t quite get them over the line on several occasions."

The Scott doesn't regret time at United but admits he could have stayed at Everton and believes getting the former Bastia star would have done a lot to his managerial career t the Merseyside club.

Essien joined Chelsea 2005 and became a household name in the English Premier League, a period when Moyes was in charge of the Toffees.

In a long and varied career, Essien also played for Real Madrid and AC Milan since leaving Liberty Professionals in his native country in 1999.

The former Black Star started his European career at French club Bastia before joining rivals Lyon in 2003.

Essien also had a short stint at Greek club Panathinaikos in the 2015/16 season.

He is well remembered for his key role and helping spark the come-back against Napoli which aided Chelsea in their elusive Champions League triumph in 2012.

He won the Champions League, two Premier League titles and four FA Cups during nine seasons at Chelsea.

Essien also played at two World Cups for Ghana, who he represented 58 times, before retiring in the wake of the 2014 tournament in Brazil.

The 37 years now plays for Sabail in the Azerbaijan Premier League, as a midfielder.