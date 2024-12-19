3 hours ago

Former Asante Kotoko assistant coach David Ocloo has embarked on a new chapter in his coaching career, accepting the role of head coach at Togolese Premier League side, AS OTR Lome.

Ocloo, who played a pivotal role in Asante Kotoko's Ghana Premier League title-winning campaign in the 2021-22 season, brings a wealth of experience and tactical expertise to his new club.

His innovative coaching methods were crucial in Kotoko's success during that season, and his contributions were also notable during his tenure as an assistant coach at Hearts of Oak, where he helped the club achieve success in domestic competitions.

After resigning from his assistant coach position at Asante Kotoko last week, Ocloo expressed his desire for a fresh challenge, one that would offer him greater responsibility.

His move to AS OTR Lome signals his ambition to further develop as a coach and make an impact in the Togolese Premier League.

Currently sitting mid-table, AS OTR Lome is optimistic that Ocloo's leadership will propel them up the standings as they look to make a strong push for the remainder of the season.

The club's management has expressed confidence in Ocloo's ability to lead them to greater success with his proven track record of excellence.