1 hour ago

Head coach of Liberty Professionals David Ocloo tendered in his resignation letter Tuesday from his post as the club's trainer barely a month after taking over the job.

It remains unclear even in his resignation letter why the 35 year old is leaving his post as the club's coach after taking over from Reginald Asante who did not have the required coaching license.

He only thanked the management and players for the support during his tenure.

His letter read: ''Through this letter, I hereby announce my resignation from the position of Head coach for Liberty Professionals effective 20th January, 2020.

''It has been a pleasure working with you and the entire Liberty Professionals team for the past one and half month. In my time here, I have grown professionally and made life-long friends.

''I would like to thank the CEO and General Manager for their support and confidence in me. I will do also like to thank the players for their co-operation and faith in me .

You have my full commitment and cooperation for a smooth transition of responsibilities.

''I wish you and Liberty Professionals the very best going forward.''