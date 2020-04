3 hours ago

They don’t call him Omo Baba Olowo for no reason. Davido has thrown in some cash to get his staff better living conditions.The DMW boss just got his staff a new house in the Lekki area of Lagos.

The ‘Risky’ hitmaker is well known for his online and offline acts of benevolence. The latest of which is getting a new house for his staff.

He shared the news on social media as fans continued to applaud his kind gesture.