42 minutes ago

Chief Executive Officer of the State Transport Corporation (STC), Nana Akomea has called on the Ghana Police Service to strengthen security in the nation.

Nana Akomea expressed worry over the porosity in the country's security where, in recent times, armed robbery operations have become rampant.

On Monday, June 14, 2021, a Policeman and a trader were shot dead by some unidentified assailants after attacking a bullion van at Jamestown.

The driver of the van also sustained gunshot wounds while two other women on the van escaped unhurt.

“Preliminary investigation shows that unidentified armed men on a number of motorbikes crossed the bullion van which was on a pay/collection errand at about 1100 hours and shot at the police officer who was on escort duty on the van, killing him instantly. The armed men also fired sporadically in the air and on the driver, who sustained gunshot wounds and is responding to treatment.

"A hawker was also killed by the armed men when one of two ladies on the bullion van stepped out of the van and run towards the deceased seller's direction. Both ladies on the van, tellers of Mon-tran escaped unhurt but were sent to the hospital to be treated for trauma. Crime scene experts have already visited the scene of crime and are going through the necessary procedures,” an account by the Police read.

Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Nana Akomea noted that the stability and peace of a nation is primarily dependent on its security.

Hence, he stated, the Police should up their job to protect their officers as well as Ghanaians.

"Security is very important that, if we can invest in it for people to have peace and safety, this country will make a headway . . . so whatever we can do to strengthen our security, we have to do it," he advised.