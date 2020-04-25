41 minutes ago

Mr Louis Agama, the District Chief Executive of South Tongu District, has commended the Police and officers of the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) for the arrest of five persons who allegedly murdered Mr Marcus Mawutor Adzahli, the Assemblyman for Sogakofe South.

He said the officers had made the District proud by arresting the alleged perpetrators with support from the Assembly and the people living in the community.

Mr Agama said this when members of South Tongu District Security Council and the leadership of the Minority Caucus in Parliament visited the Adzahli family to update them on the progress made in arresting the alleged murders of Marcus Mawutor Adzahli.

“We arrested some people in the South Tongu District which led us to other perpetrators in Kasoa,” he said.

The DCE said the five people arrested would be arraigned before court in Dabala next month.

Mr Agama admonished the youth not to allow anybody to influence them to take the laws into their own hands as experienced weeks ago after the murder of Marcus Adzahli in Sogakope.

He said there were legal means to address issues and that “it was not the demonstration of the youths of Sogakope that led to the arrest of the perpetrators rather steps and measures taken by relevant institutions...”

Mr Agama also added that postmortem results proved that the bullet wounds on the Assemblyman were not from an AK-47 gun.

Mr Geoffery Adzahli, the father of Mr Marcus Adzahli, said they were grateful to the security agencies for the arrests made so far and asked them to speed up investigations to arrest everybody involved and bring them to book.

Mr Marcus Mawutor Adzahli was murdered in his house in the early hours of March, 01, 2020 by unknown assailants, with his wife and daughter injured in the attack.

The incident led to the blocking of the Sogakofe barrier by Sogakofe youths and the attacking of the Sogakofe District Police Station by the youths to register their displeasure over alleged inactions of the Police in the District towards security issues.

GNA