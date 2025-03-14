4 hours ago

President John Mahama has appointed Deputy Commissioner of Immigration (DCOI) Samuel Basintale Amadu as the new Comptroller-General of the Ghana Immigration Service.

It comes after an illustrious 31 years of distinguished service to the country.

The appointment was announced on Friday in an official statement from Information Minister Felix Ofosu Kwakye as part of a broader security leadership reorganisation. The statement also revealed new appointments for the Ghana Prison Service and the Ghana Fire Service, signalling the president's intention to revitalise the country's security infrastructure.

Throughout his three-decade career, he has steadily risen through the ranks, overseeing border security operations, implementing modern immigration policies, and strengthening international cooperation on migration issues.

DCOI Basintale, who was born in Bawku in the Upper East Region on April 17, 1972, joined the Ghana Immigration Service on September 1, 1993.

With a Bachelor's degree in Psychology with Philosophy from the University of Ghana and a Master's degree in International Affairs from the Legon Centre for International Affairs and Diplomacy, he brings substantial academic credentials to his new role. He also holds a Postgraduate Certificate in Public Administration with Distinction from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

In his previous roles, Basintale served as the Regional Commander of the Bono Region, Head of Administration at the Headquarters, Greater Accra Regional Commander, and Tema Regional Commander. He also headed operations at the National Headquarters and deputised at Kotoka International Airport for several years.

Known for his meticulous attention to detail and strong ethical standards, DCOI Basintale has been instrumental in modernising the service's operations and improving staff welfare. His deep understanding of regional migration patterns affecting Ghana and expertise in border security operations have earned him recognition throughout his career.

As a founding member of the Africa FRONTEX Intelligence Community and a certified Interpol Trainer, he brings significant international experience to address growing regional security challenges amid the reset agenda by the new administration.

The new Comptroller-General is expected to be sworn in next week at the Immigration Service headquarters in Accra.