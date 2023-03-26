47 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko will this evening take on Medeama SC in their match day 23 clash at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The reds have assembled a 20-man squad that will take on the mauve and yellows who recently appointed Augustince Adottey as their new coach and third the season.

Brazilian attacker Matheus De Souza and long-term absentee Isaac Oppong are among the squad that will face Medeama.

Kotoko will miss goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim who is with the Black Meteors but Augustine Agyapong who was dropped is available.

Top scorer Steve Dese Mukwala is aware on International duty with the cranes of Uganda while Rocky Dwamena and Justice Blay are sidelined.

FULL SQUAD BELOW:

GOALKEEPERS:

Frederick Asare GK

Moise Pouaty GK

DEFENDERS:

Mohammed Alhassan

Augustine Agyapong

Kwadwo Appau

Nicholas Osei Bonsu

Charles Owusu

John Tedeku

Sheriff Mohammed.

MIDFIELDERS:

Serge Eric Zeze

Clinton Opoku

Richmond Lamptey

Ernest Opoku Osei

Sheriff Mohammed

Richard Boadu

Shadarack Addo

ATTACKERS:

Georges Mfegue

Solomon Sarfo Taylor

Matheus De Souza

Isaac Oppong