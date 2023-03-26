Kumasi Asante Kotoko will this evening take on Medeama SC in their match day 23 clash at the Baba Yara Stadium.
The reds have assembled a 20-man squad that will take on the mauve and yellows who recently appointed Augustince Adottey as their new coach and third the season.
Brazilian attacker Matheus De Souza and long-term absentee Isaac Oppong are among the squad that will face Medeama.
Kotoko will miss goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim who is with the Black Meteors but Augustine Agyapong who was dropped is available.
Top scorer Steve Dese Mukwala is aware on International duty with the cranes of Uganda while Rocky Dwamena and Justice Blay are sidelined.
FULL SQUAD BELOW:
GOALKEEPERS:
Frederick Asare GK
Moise Pouaty GK
DEFENDERS:
Mohammed Alhassan
Augustine Agyapong
Kwadwo Appau
Nicholas Osei Bonsu
Charles Owusu
John Tedeku
Sheriff Mohammed.
MIDFIELDERS:
Serge Eric Zeze
Clinton Opoku
Richmond Lamptey
Ernest Opoku Osei
Sheriff Mohammed
Richard Boadu
Shadarack Addo
ATTACKERS:
Georges Mfegue
Solomon Sarfo Taylor
Matheus De Souza
Isaac Oppong
Comments