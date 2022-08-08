24 minutes ago

Dutch-born Ghanaian winger Deabea Owusu Sekyere is set to depart Estonian side Paide Linnameeskond in the summer transfer window.

He was left out of his side's third preliminary round first leg of the Europa Conference League at the A. Le Coq Arena against Anderlecht which they lost 2-0.

Deabea Owusu Sekyere, who was part of the main team in all four previous Euro games, wass missing from the team's lineup.

Jaanus Pruuli, CEO of Paide, confirmed to Estonian protal, Soccernet.ee that the reason for the absence of the winger with Dutch citizenship is the soon-to-be club change.

Deabease's contract with Paide expires this season and the current transfer window is therefore the club's last chance to earn a transfer fee for him.

Apparently, this excess is not large and is limited to a five-digit amount, but it is still significant in the context of Estonian club football. The practice of leaving a player who is about to change clubs out of the squad to eliminate the risk of injury that would put the transfer in doubt is common in European football.

22-year-old Deabaes' place on the side of Paide is occupied by 18-year-old Gambian striker Ebrima Singhateh in today's main squad.

Deabeas joined the Paide City Team in the summer of 2020 and helped the club to silver medals in the Premium League that same year. Last year they won bronze and this year Estonia became the cup winner. In the Premium League, he has scored 27 goals in 52 games.