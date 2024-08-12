6 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Deabeas Owusu-Sekyere was a standout performer for Zhejiang Professional, despite their narrow 3-2 loss to Tianjin Jinmen Tiger in a Chinese Super League clash on Sunday afternoon.

Owusu-Sekyere found the back of the net in the 65th minute, offering a lifeline to his team as they fought to overturn a two-goal deficit.

However, Zhejiang Professional ultimately fell short at the TEDA Football Stadium, leaving them to lament missed opportunities in a closely contested match.

Tianjin Jinmen Tiger's Italian striker, Andrea Compagno, dominated the first half, scoring twice in the 27th and 39th minutes to give the hosts a strong lead heading into the break.

Zhejiang Professional faced an uphill battle as they tried to claw their way back into the game.

Leonardo's 61st-minute goal gave Zhejiang a glimmer of hope, sparking belief in a potential comeback.

But just two minutes later, Tianjin's Albion Adem struck again, restoring the hosts' two-goal cushion and effectively sealing the victory.

Owusu-Sekyere's late goal, his ninth of the season, provided some consolation for Zhejiang Professional, but it was not enough to change the outcome.

The 24-year-old Ghanaian forward has been a key player for his team this season, with nine goals and two assists in the ongoing Chinese Super League campaign, further solidifying his importance to the squad.