1 hour ago

Some residents of Ejura in the Ejura Sekyedumase Municipality in the Ashanti Region have given the government a one-week ultimatum to apprehend security officers who shot and killed two members of their community during a protest on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

The two died from gunshot wounds while demonstrating to demand justice for the killing of a social activist, Ibrahim Mohammed, alias Kaaka, at Ejura.

Videos capturing the incident show military officers shooting directly into the crowd, with two of them taking a knee position while dispersing the angry protestors.

About four persons are still struggling for their lives at the Ejura Government Hospital.

In an interview with Citi News, Abdulai Abubakar, a brother of one of the deceased, indicated that calm would only be restored if the military officers responsible are arrested and prosecuted.

“It’s sad we lost our brother at the age of 26. There is no justice in Ghana. We are calling for justice; we are giving the government only one week for justice to be served. Nobody is above the law; we cannot sit down for those fighting for freedom to be killed. The security officers are shooting anyhow and killing innocent souls. Why?”

Ibrahim Mohammed’s death on June 28, a day after he was attacked on his way home, sparked protests which turned violent on June 29, after his burial.

There are suspicions that Mr. Muhammed was killed by some supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party because he had been critical of the government.

The 45-year-old was noted for being vocal on both local and national issues using his Facebook page.

His family said he had faced threats over his activism prior to the attack.

“About five people are injured, and they are now telling us to back down on the demonstration and come for dialogue. Meanwhile, that should have been done earlier, but they sat aloof for this issue to escalate. We are not going to give up”, another resident cautioned.

Akufo-Addo orders public inquiry into Ejura killings

Meanwhile, the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has directed the Minister for Interior, Ambrose Dery to conduct a public inquiry into the circumstances that led to the unfortunate occurrences at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

He gave the directive in a statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

Ambrose Dery has ten days to submit the report.

“The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has instructed the Minister for the Interior, Hon. Ambrose Dery, MP, to conduct, forthwith, a Public Inquiry into the circumstances that led to the unfortunate occurrences of Tuesday, 29th June 2021.”

“The Interior Minister is to provide a detailed report from the Inquiry, with recommendations for appropriate action, within ten days, i.e., by 9th July 2021, to President Akufo-Addo,” the statement added.

Source: citifmonline