1 hour ago

Former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, has been hospitalized.

Details about her hospitalization still remain scanty but media reports say the incident is in connection with the unexpected and shocking demise of her husband, the former President, Jerry John Rawlings.

The National Democratic Party (NDP) founder has been married to the late Rawlings since 1977 and together, they have 4 children.

The retired military ruler died Thursday morning of November 12, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

Mr Rawlings had been on admission at Korle Bu for about a week for an undisclosed ailment.

According to Graphic Online, he felt sick after his mother’s burial about three weeks ago.

As a former Ghanaian military leader and subsequent politician, Mr Rawlings led a military junta from 1981 until 1992, and then served two terms as the democratically elected President of Ghana from January 7, 1993, to January 6, 2001.

Mr Rawlings initially came to power as a flight lieutenant of the Ghana Air Force following a coup d’état in 1979.