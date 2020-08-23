2 hours ago

Ghanaian player Emmanuel Lomotey made his debut for his new club Amiens Sc in the French Ligue 2 as they romped to victory on Saturday over AS Nancy.

The Ghanaian joined his new club on Tuesday in a deal worth €500,000 and after several training sessions with his new teammates was thrusted into the starting eleven.

A midfielder by trade, he was played at center back with veteran Cameroonian center back Aurélien Chedjou out injured, coach Luka Elsner decided to pair him with Monzango-Gendrey in defence.

Unsurprisingly he excelled a lot at that position as they managed to keep a clean sheet in the game despite playing as a makeshift center back.

The only goal of the opening game came for Amiens SC in the 71st minute through Sehrou Guirassy.

It is not strange Lomotey was adept at playing center back as during his formative years in Ghana he played on numerous occasions at the back and can play anywhere across the back line.

The 22 year old Ghanaian lasted the entire duration of the game.