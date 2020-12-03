21 minutes ago

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh has cautioned political vigilante groups not dare go to the polling stations on Monday, December 7.

The country will hold her Presidential and Parliamentary elections on December 7.

Twelve political parties comprising the New Patriotic Party (NPP), National Democratic Congress (NDC), Convention People's Party (CPP), Progressive People's Party (PPP), Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), National Democratic Party (NDP), All People’s Congress (APC), Great Consolidated People’s Party (GCPP), Liberal Party Ghana (LPG), People’s National Congress (PNC), Ghana Union Movement (GUM) and an independent candidate will be contesting the elections.

The parties' Presidential candidates consist of the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (NPP), former President John Dramani Mahama (NDC), Christian Kwabena Andrews popularly called Osofo Kyiriabossom (GUM), Brigitte Akosua Dzogbenuku (PPP), Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings (NDP), Hassan Ayariga (APC), Ivor Kobina Greenstreet (CPP), Henry Herbert Lartey (GCPP), Akua Donkor (GFP), Percival Kofi Akpaloo (LPG), David Asibi Ayindenaba Apasera (PNC) and independent candidate Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker.

Touching on the preparations of the National Election Security Taskforce, the IGP assured the general public of their readiness to ensure law and order during the elections.

In an interview with Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme on Thursday, December 3, he warned that the security taskforce will not allow any political vigilante group at the polling stations.

According to him, the security of the elections is vested in the national security election taskforce, particularly the Ghana Police Service and Army, hence no other individual or party group nor activist should usurp their authority.

Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh stated that the only people allowed to supervise the elections are the Electoral Commission officials and accredited political party agents and observers.

"Providing security for the elections is the responsibility of the security agencies. So, we don't expect any other person will go to the polling stations that he or she is there to secure the elections. We don't need party security at the polling station. Every party has its observers and polling agents and they're the only people we recognize as agents that the law permits them to come to the polling stations.

"No one else is allowed. When you finish voting, go home and you can return when the counting of the ballots commences. But for you to be at the polling station to impede the security personnel, that will be obstructing the duties of the Police and the other security agencies, and that in itself is an offence that we can arrest and prosecute you in the court," he said.

Listen to him in the video below