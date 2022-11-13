3 hours ago

Football administrator Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer has accused the Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku of scheming to drop Joseph Paintsil out of Ghana's 26-man World Cup squad.

According to Palmer, leaving Paintsil out of the squad means that the in-form winger will not get the chance to shine so potential suitors will be queuing for his signature.

The Teman Youth President has disclosed that he is not the agent of the Genk winger but rather is due 10% of any future sale of the winger.

He says that Kurt Okraku knows that when Paintsil is sold it will help him Palmer get money to fund his GFA Presidency ambitions reason why he has caused the Genk winger to be dropped.

“I am not the agent of Joseph Paintsil but I own 10% in every sale or contract of the player," the former GFA Executive Committee member told Kumasi-based Pure FM.

"What's happening is financial politics because Kurt Okraku knows he (Joseph) is on top form so World Cup will attract big teams to him so I will get money and contest with him for GFA presidency.

"During the Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Cameroon, Paintsil was virtually our best player in the game against Morocco but what happened in the game against Gabon and Comoros? He was benched because they claim he does not shoot.

Paintsil was named in the provisional 55-man squad list that was released last Friday with the 26-man list expected to be announced by Friday as the tournament begins in 12 days' time in Qatar.

Information emanating from the player's camp is that he has been reliably informed that he has been dropped from the final 26-man squad list submitted to FIFA.

The winger is among the most in-form Ghanaian players currently playing in Europe but it appears Black Stars coach Otto Addo does not fancy him.

Paintsil was snubbed by Otto Addo in September when Ghana played two friendly matches against Brazil and Nicaragua which they lost 3-0 and won 1-0 respectively.

The former Tema Youth winger has six goals and seven assists in 13 games across all competitions this season for Genk.

He was among the shining light for the Black Stars at the 2021 AFCON where Ghana exited at the group stages.