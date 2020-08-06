45 minutes ago

The Court of Arbitration for Sport's continuous rescheduling of the final verdict in the case involving disqualified Ghana Football Association (GFA) Presidential aspirant Wilfred Kwaku Osei is causing anxiety and unnecessary tension among the football fraternity according to Executive Council member of the GFA, Samuel Anim Addo.

CAS was supposed to have announced the final verdict of the above mentioned case on July 17 but postponed it to August 4 but for the second time the adjudicatory sport body have postponed announcing the verdict in the landmark case which could easily change the complexion of Ghana football.

In an interview on Citi TV, Anim Addo said the final decision by CAS should not have been delayed.

"I think CAS shouldn’t have made this issue this tensed. I think it is a normal thing in football.

"If someone thinks he has not been treated fairly, he or she takes it to the appropriate quarters to be addressed.

"So I think CAS should’ve brought out the verdict so everyone will know their smoothness level. We have to know the verdict so we move from there. I don’t think this is an issue at all." he added.

Embattled President of Division One League side Tema Youth, Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer dragged the then Normalization Committee to the Sports adjudicatory chamber over what he terms unfair disqualification in contesting the October 2019 GFA Presidential elections.

Among the reliefs being sough by Osei Kwaku Palmer include the following:

Palmer is seeking 4 reliefs from the Court of Arbitration for Sport