Ghana and Athletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey is at a crossroads as the month of August will determine whether he stays at the club or move on.

Currently the midfielder is out injured with a thigh problem and does not even know whether he will be fit for their Champions League quarter final clash against RB Leipzig.

The central midfielder has been an integral part of Diego Simeone’s squad being the third most used played after Saul and Jan Oblak atbyhe club this season.

Athletico Madrid are eager to tie the Ghana down to a new contract although his current one expires in 2023.

The vultures are circling for the signature of the midfielder with Arsenal, Juventus and Inter Milan are all chasing the Ghanaian.

Meanwhile the rojiblancos have tabled a contract extension before the midfielder which seeks to double his paltry 50 million euros release clause to double the amount.

The Ghanaian is also among the least paid players at Athletico Madrid and the new improved contract will see him among the top earners at the club.