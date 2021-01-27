32 minutes ago

Defeated aspirant for the treasure position in the recent GHALCA elections, Justice Boison, has sadly passed on.

The Accountant by profession kicked the bucket after a short illness, report indicates.

The Pacific Heroes board member lost the GHALCA treasurer position to Liberty Professionals CEO Linda Ansong.

His demise comes as a shock to the Ghana League Clubs Association, having been involved in several the activities of the association.

He was a member of the Division One League Board and unsuccessful lost the FA Exco position which he contested for in 2019.