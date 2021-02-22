2 hours ago

Defeated Parliamentary Candidate for New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Bolgatanga East Constituency of the Upper East Region, Reverend Emmanuel Abugre Abole who failed his bid to win his seat, has now resorted to chasing Party boys for motorbikes.

These were motorbikes donated by the party and benevolent individuals to facilitate the 2020 elections campaigns and then distributed to some party boys to aide their movements.

Interestingly, it is now emerging that, Reverend. Abole has instructed all recipients to return the motorbikes to him for which reason, is yet to be known.

According to sources, this his decision to recall the motorbikes was not done in consultation with the Constituency Executives of the NPP in Bolgatanga East.

This has caused a division among party members in the Constituency.

Worst of the situation is, Mr. Abole is reported to have demanded a motorbike from family of a deceased party member who died in an accident while jubilating the elections victory when Nana Akufo-Addo was declared winner.

A party member whose name has been given as George Adongo revealed that, “The party’s candidate for the 2020 election and the current DCE for Bolga East has gone round to retrieve motorcycles including the motor the man left for the wife”.

Another recipient of the motorbike is reported to have been arrested for his failure to return it as directed by the PC.

But it took the intervention of some party executives to get him out of the Zuarungu Police cells.

All calls to Emmanuel Abugre Abole for his side of the story have not been answered.

Meanwhile, Mr. Adongo added that, it took the intervention of a party Financier, Filson Awankua to procure a motorbike to be donated to the family deceased member Mr. Abole was demanding the motorbike from.

“I want to use this medium to thank Hon Filson Awakua for his timely intervention yesterday to save the image of party at Bolga East. The motorcycle above was donated by Filson to the late Nsoh Nboota wife. The late Nsoh Nboota was a serious party member and a party security during the 2020 election and was given a motorbike for party activities, he lost his life after the president was declared winner of the 2020, he met his untimely death through an accident as he was jubilating the victory” he said.

Source: MyNewsGh