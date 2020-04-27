31 minutes ago

Asante Kotoko defender, Augustine Sefah is optimistic of extending his stay with the club beyond end of this season.

According to the experienced right back, he believes that his current contract will be extended by the Porcupine Warriors when it runs out at the end of this term.

Sefah's current deal with Kotoko runs out at the end of this year and will be able to leave on a free transfer.

The Ghana Premier League giants were on the verge of releasing Sefah when his contract ran out last season, but everything changed after the arrival of coach Maxwell Konadu.

The then newly-signed Coach knew about Sefah's quality and experience, both on and off the field.

He saw him as part of his plans on the pitch and also in the grooming of young lads like Christopher Nettey, who had then been recruited for the right-back position.

Though Nettey has dominated the role so far and left Sefah with just one Premier League start, the latter is still convinced his future is at the club.

"I believe my contract would be extended at the end of the season or even before then," Sefah told Kotoko Express App.

"But I also know, that would largely depend on my impact on the team."

"Sometimes, it is not so much about playing too many games but also about the impact you make in the few opportunities that you get; the quality and commitment you show. That is what would make people see your worth."

"No single player can play all the 34 league games; the nature of the pitches here would even allow it. So I always get myself prepared and then play to the best of my ability to help the team whenever I get the chance."

Sefah joined Asante Kotoko in 2017.