1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League giants, Hearts of Oak have completed the signing of defender Nuru Sulley who joins the club for a second stint.

The 27-year-old is reportedly signed a two-year-deal with the club till the end of the 2021/22 season as he seek to relaunch his career with the Phobians.

Sulley left Hearts of Oak in 2014 to join El-Nasr Benghazi in Libya after making 20 appearance for the Rainbow boys and scoring three times in a period of three years.

He returned to Ghana from Naft Al-Junoob SC in Iraq late last year after his contract expired and has been training with Hearts of Oak since his return.

The experienced defender will solidify the defensive frailties of the club as they chase their first trophy in ten years.