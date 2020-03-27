1 hour ago

Struggling Ghana Premier League side, King Faisal have announced the signing of Mutawakilu Fuseini in the ongoing transfer window.

The Kumasi based side are currently embarking on a squad-strengthening exercise ahead of the resumption of the league and the former Liberty Professionals versatile defender is their latest inclusion.

The 23-year-old has returned to his boyhood club after a fruitful negotiations earlier this week.

The club's statement reads "We are delighted to announce that we have reached agreement with defender Mutawakilu Fuseini to rejoin the club."

"Mutawakilu last ride for us in 2014 and is expected to link up with the team soon"

He had his last stint with division one league side Young Wise after his topflight experience with Liberty Professionals during the 2017 season.