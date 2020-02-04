3 hours ago

The head coach of Dreams FC Coach Karim Zito who has been dragged by the Ghana FA before the Ethics Committe over his disparaging remarks about the referee in their home loss to Hearts of Oak says he is not ready to change what he said even if it will cause him his coaching career.

According to him he barely complains about officiating but persistently his team have been handed raw deals by referees and feels is the right time to talk about it now.

"I said it, if they take me anywhere I will tell them I said it because when you look at my record I've never fought with a referee before but something has been happening to us that is why I said that" Coach Zito told Kumasi based OTEC Fm

Karim Zito was taken aback at the charges leveled against him as he deems comments made at the post match press conference not abusive.

"Coaches, we do talk about what worries us so if what I said at the post-match is what they've used to charge me then I don't think they are fair because I don't see any abusive language in my words" He added

"I won't change what I said even if they (FA) takes me to Tribunal, even if it will cause my coaching career because I don't see anything wrong of defending my team" He concluded