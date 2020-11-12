2 hours ago

Ayisha Modi has reacted to Delay’s decision to distance herself from her court battle involving Obrafour.

The host of the Delay Show, Deloris Frimpong Manso issued a disclaimer over Ayisha Modi and Obrafour’s case after the musician filed a suit against them.

Obrafour did not take it lightly after Madam Modi claimed on Delay’s show some months ago that she invested in the former’s ‘Kasiebo’ project.

A threat from Obrafour to sue Ayisha Modi did not scare her to retract her statement.

After a writ of summons surfaced online, Delay came out with a video to distance herself from the issue.

Following this, a supposed fan of Ayisha berated Delay for such an action.

But in a sharp rebuttal, Ayisha Modi defended that Delay did the right thing.

She stressed that the war is between Obrafour and herself; so she doesn’t want the involvement of Delay.

