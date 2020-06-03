2 hours ago

Sammy Gyamfi, the Director of Communication for Ghana’s biggest opposition party currently, National Democratic Congress (NDC) is still under a lot of fire on Twitter following his decision to share a cartoon photo that highlights the sad death of George Floyd in America to make a political statement in Ghana.

While many people have not taken his comments lightly because they feel it is inhuman and insensitive and have been bashing him, others have decided to tone down and urge him to delete the comment.

One of the people who have decided to take the sublime route on this matter, is Ghanaian rapper Darryl Paa Kwesi Bannerman-Martin, popular known as Joey B.

In the reply section of a tweet from Sammy Gyamfi which sought to defend his actions, Joey B simply wrote: “big man, its ok. just delete it.”

