3 hours ago

It appears we now have a de facto opposition leader when it comes to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) with disqualified GFA Presidential aspirant Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer acting as one.

Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer has urged all football clubs to demand for financial statements of the GFA before they decide to attend congress which is expected to be held on 1st September.

Reports suggests the GFA are in talks with new auditors to audit its accounts before they can make available their audited accounts to the clubs.

But Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer disagrees as he says its obligatory for the GFA to furnish its members with audited accounts before congress can be held.

"Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer To the best of my knowledge, the auditors who audited the GFA's previous account are still at post. Therefore, we cannot go to congress without the financial statement of the Association which is one of the mandatory items needed for the congress", Osei Palmer told Angel FM.

The GFA is set to hold its 26th ordinary congress on the 1st September 2020 at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence, Prampram.

The set date coincides with the date CAS is expected to come out with their verdict in the case involving Wilfred Osei Palmer vs GFA.