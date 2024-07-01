7 hours ago

The much-anticipated Democracy Cup match between Ghanaian football giants Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak has been rescheduled to July 17, 2024.

Originally slated for July 5, the fixture will still take place at the Accra Sports Stadium.

While organizers have not fully disclosed the reasons behind the postponement, it is reported that the decision was made amidst preparations for the grand event, which forms part of the celebrations for the 30th anniversary of Ghana's Parliament.

The winner of this historic fixture will earn the opportunity to face DC United in Washington, USA.

This tournament not only commemorates three decades of Ghana's legislative body but also aims to bolster national cohesion ahead of the upcoming general elections on December 7, 2024.

Adding to the festivities, a special curtain-raiser match is planned, featuring Members of Parliament against former Black Stars players.

This friendly encounter is expected to enhance the celebratory atmosphere, highlighting the intersection of sports and governance in Ghanaian society.