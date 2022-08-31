1 hour ago

Beleaguered Division Two side Ashantigold SC has dragged the Ghana Football Association(GFA) before the Human Rights Court in Accra.

The club is suing the GFA for infringing on the rights of the club, its players, and officials with the Disciplinary Committee's ruling on 16th May 2022 involving their match against Inter Allies.

Ashantigold has been demoted to Division Two by the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) after they were found culpable of match-fixing and manipulation.

This follows the club's involvement in match-fixing in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League match day 34 game with Inter Allies who had been relegated at the time of the said match.

A fine of GH100,000 cedis has also been imposed on the club Ashantigold SC by the Disciplinary Committee.

Ashgold defeated Inter Allies who had then been relegated by a whooping 7-0 with two comical own goals scored by Hashmin Musah.

The miners have been demoted to the Division Two league for their involvement in match manipulation and fixing against Inter Allies in their match day 34 game in the 2020/2021 season.

While the President of the club Dr. Kwaku Frimpong has been handed a 10-year ban from all football-related activities with his son and CEO Emmanuel Frimpong is also being slapped with an 8-year ban.

