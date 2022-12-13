2 hours ago

Former Hearts of Oak and Inter Allies striker Dennis Antwi Agyare currently tops the goalscorers chart in the Iraqi League after seven rounds of matches.

The 29-year-old Ghanaian striker currently plays for Al Naft in the Iraqi top flight in Asia.

He is at the top of the Iraqi league's top scorer ranking with 5 goals, after the end of the seventh round of the league.

Al-Naft striker Dennis managed to score two goals against Naft Al-Wasat in the match that was held in the seventh round, and ended in a score draw (3-3).

The Ghanaian was able to score the most beautiful goals of the round through the "double kick" method, to add a fifth goal with his team, Al-Naft, in his first season with the Baghdadi team, which ranks eighteenth with 3 points.

Dennis is chasing the top scorer gong with 4 other players namely: Al-Zawraa striker Alaa Abbas, the Yemeni professional in the midfield ranks, Nasser Muhammadou, the Brazilian Claudio Maradona, the Newroz striker, and Hussein Jabbar, the air force player.