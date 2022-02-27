31 minutes ago

New Hearts of Oak capture Dennis Korsah was adjudged the man of the match in his side's stalemate with Legon Cities on Saturday at the El Wak Stadium.

The left back who was brought in as replacement for Raddy Ovouka has been in good form as he was named man of the match in the super clash against Kotoko and also his second match against Legon Cities.

Accra Hearts of Oak dropped vital points on Saturday in their match day 18 clash against Legon Cities at the El Wak Stadium.

Hearts of Oak had a corner and it was effective by Sulley Muntari only for Isaac Mensah to power home a header in the 12th minute for the opening goal.

Deep into stoppage time the host leveled with Osman Amadu scoring the leveler in the 93rd minute with a brilliant effort to stun the champions.

He joined the league champions from lower tier side Ebusua Dwarfs.