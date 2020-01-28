12 minutes ago

Ghanaian International and profilic goal Poacher Dennis Tetteh says his target for slavia Mozyr in the upcoming 2020-2021 league to grab the goal king award.

Dennis Tetteh who got injured before the 2019-2020 season started but featured for Slavia Mozyr in their last three games and pulled a surprise by netting twice following a spectacular performance to secure the club 8th position on the league table.

Mr. Mikhail Martinovich, head coach for FC Slavia Mozyr will be expecting alot from his talisman in the up coming season.

Defenders in the Belarusian league will panic in the upcoming season because Dennis Tetteh will put pressure on them.

Dennis Tetteh is optimistic of injuries free for him to grab the goal king award.

Dennis Tetteh will be joined by his Ghanaian counterpart Francis Narh in the FC slavia Mozyr team this season.

The team now camping in mozyr city in Belarus is expected to leave in February to Turkey.