2 hours ago

Belarus Top-flight League: Profilic Goal Poacher Dennis Tetteh Joins Team mates For Pre-season.

Ghanaian International Dennis Tetteh has join his teammates at slavia Mozyr for preparation towards the 2020-2021 league season.

The prolific striker joins the squad for an upcoming preseason tour in Turkey, having being in the Ghana during the Festive holidays

In an interview, Tetteh who has been the talisman for his team said "I know this season is going to great and my coach will expecting alot from me so I pray for injury free and promise to score more because it is my job".

The head coach of the Belarus top-flight side Mikhail Martinovich is expecting alot from the Ghanaian International Dennis Tetteh in the up coming season.

The entire team now camping in mozyr city in Belarus is expected to leave on the 13th February,2020 to Turkey.

Slavia Mozyr will spend one month in turkey and will return back to Belarus in March when the top-flight league will commence.

Dennis Tetteh who got injured before the 2019-2020 season started but featured for Slavia Mozyr in their last three games and pulled a surprise by netting twice following a spectacular performance to secure the club 8th position on the league table.

The management and the technical board of slavia Mozyr are proud of the prolific striker for his outstanding performance on the field for slavia Mozyr.