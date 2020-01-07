3 hours ago

Spanish side Alavés are determined to resolve the future of Ghanaian star Mubarak Wakaso this month.

The Ghanaian international's current contract runs out in June this year and is currently free to negotiate his professional future with any club.

Wakaso is one of the players whose future worries Alavés and the club wants him to remain in the entity for the second part of the season with full involvement and to have his services in the next campaigns.

For months, the sports director of the albiazul club, Sergio Fernández, has made him a renewal offer but the African has not given them the nod yet.

It is however whether or not it is the duration the contract or the wages that is preventing Wakaso from signing the new deal.

Meanwhile, the Ghanaian international wants to continue in Vitoria and every time he has been asked about the subject he has said that his intention is to continue wearing the shirt of the Basque team.