The Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Exim Bank ( GEXIM), Kwame Adu-Darkwa has donated 4800 hand sanitizers to Asuogyaman district to support the fight against COVID-19.

Mr. Adu-Darkwa, speaking to a section of the media on Saturday 4th April, 2020, commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the measures he has put in place to deal with the pandemic in the country.

He lauded the efforts by the President and his government saying “Ghana is blessed to have you at the helm of affairs at this time…We appreciate whatever you have been doing for this country''.

He further called on other benevolent organizations and individuals to deliver their kind gesture to the fight against the virus infection and also urged residents in the Asuogyaman district to adhere to the preventive measures outlined by State authorities as well as the Ghana Health Service and World Health Organization (WHO).

He advised them to practice washing their hands with soaps and under running water regularly and also avoid human contacts by staying home.

District Chief Executive (DCE), Hon. Samuel Kwame Agyekum, receiving the items, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the deputy CEO of the bank for the donation stressing that the gesture has come at the right time.

Hon. Agyekum pledged his commitment to ensure the items are used for its purpose.