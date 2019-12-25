1 hour ago

Deputy Education Minister, Dr Yaw Adutwum, has hit hard at former President John Dramani Mahama over his comments on education.

Mr Mahama during a Facebook interaction on Monday said he would make Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) free at every level for Ghanaians.

But the education minister says the 2020 flagbearer for the opposition NDC is not being realistic.

According to him, the promises on the educational front being made by the former President are already being implemented by the government.

Mr Mahama also promised to increase the amount of money given to tertiary students by the government as loans and also pay it as a monthly stipend to students.

Here, Dr Adutwum in a sharp rebuttal during a press briefing Tuesday, said Mr Mahama does not have competent people advising him.

“The former President is saying things that are already being done and saying that I’m going to do it when I come. That tells me he is not on the ground.

“How can you come and lead the good people of Ghana when you don’t have a team who can even tell you that the things you talking about Mr President is being done already, that concerns me, that seriously concerns me.”

On reviewing the double-track system, he noted “you cannot do free senior high school without double track. So there are two things, either you want to lie to Ghanaians which I don’t think a former President will do, or we don’t know, and that is even more serious. President Mahama doesn’t know education, and he doesn’t have people advising him very well and that concerns me,” he added.



Theghanareport