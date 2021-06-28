1 hour ago

Deputy Energy Minister, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam has presented five (5) motorbikes to the Northern Regional Police Command.

Dr Adam who double as Member of Parliament for Karaga made presentation at a brief ceremony in Tamale on Saturday, 26th June, 2021.

According to the legislator, the moves forms part of efforts by the Police visibility to combat arm robbery along the three major entry points into the Karaga District.

“However, we have to sustain the gains and ensure that the area is safe for traders and farmers to carry out their work,” he stated.

On Saturday May 29, 2021, the driver of the Karaga District Chief Executive (DCE), Issah Ziblim was attacked and shot dead at Yamokaraga, a farming community near the Karaga township.

Even though no item was stolen by locals in the area believed it was a robbery attack. They also raised safety concerns indicating that several of such attacks were rampant in other parts of the district.

However, Dr Amin Anta revealed the construction of three Police Station at strategic entry points to Karaga.

The MP explained this is to support the infrastructural deficit of the service to protect lives and property in the Karaga constituency.

“It is also refreshing to note that we have commenced the construction of one of the 3 Police Stations we plan to build along the three entry points to karaga from Tamale to support the infrastructure needs of the Police. Lets support and cooperate with our hardworking police force for our own security and development,” the Minister added.