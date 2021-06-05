1 hour ago

The Appointments Committee of Parliament will today, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, vet the final four deputy minister nominees.

The committee will begin with the vetting of the Deputy Minister-Designate for the office of the Attorney General and Justice, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, followed by the Deputy Minister-Designate for Trade and Industry, Herbert Krapa.

They will proceed to vet Deputy Minister-Designate for Information, Fatima Abubakar, and finally, Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku Mantey.

So far, 35 of the nominees have been vetted by the committee.

After the vetting of the deputy ministerial nominees, the committee will set a date to vet the Special Prosecutor nominee, Mr. Kissi Agyebeng.