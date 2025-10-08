2 hours ago

The Deputy Minister of Transport and Member of Parliament for Jomoro, Dorcas Toffey, has praised the management and staff of the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA) for their hard work, professionalism, and commitment to ensuring safety and efficiency within Ghana’s maritime sector.

She made the commendation during a working visit to the Authority as part of her familiarisation tour to gain firsthand knowledge of its operations and understand the challenges it faces in carrying out its mandate.

Madam Toffey expressed appreciation for the warm welcome extended to her and her delegation, noting that the comprehensive presentations by the Director-General and senior officials had deepened her understanding of the GMA’s functions and the broader issues affecting the maritime industry.

She lauded the Authority’s efforts to promote maritime safety, security, and regulatory compliance, describing its performance as a reflection of dedication to national development.

The Deputy Minister encouraged staff to continue demonstrating professionalism and commitment, assuring them of her full support and that of the Minister of Transport in providing the necessary policy and logistical backing to strengthen the Authority’s operations.

Madam Toffey also highlighted the productive collaboration between the Ghana Maritime Authority and the Ghana Maritime University in developing human capital for the maritime industry. She urged both institutions to deepen their partnership to further enhance training, capacity-building, and skills development within the sector.