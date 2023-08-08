1 hour ago

In a heartwarming tale of family football legacy, Maleace Asamoah, son of veteran striker Derek Asamoah, recently shared his sentiments about his special professional debut at Fleetwood Town – a club that holds significant memories for his father.

The 20-year-old attacker had a memorable moment when he stepped onto the pitch as a substitute in Fleetwood Town's League One opener against Carlisle United.

This debut allowed Maleace to follow in his father's footsteps, as Derek Asamoah had spent nearly three years at the same club earlier in his career.

Playing at Brunton Park, where his father had once showcased his skills, evoked a flood of memories and emotions for Maleace.

Reflecting on the experience, he said, "When I came here today, it was like a surprise because I've already been here before as a kid watching my dad play in these very stands."

Despite being unable to attend the game due to his own football commitments, Derek Asamoah expressed his joy and pride in his son's achievement. Maleace shared, "I called him before the game and he's just said that he's delighted with me."

Derek Asamoah, now 42 years old, continues to play the beautiful game for non-league side New Salamis. Just recently, he demonstrated his enduring prowess by scoring twice in a 2-2 FA Cup draw against Redbridge FC.

Regarding his father's continued involvement in the sport, Maleace expressed admiration, saying, "He's 42 and still kicking on in the game so every respect to him for carrying on playing."

Maleace's journey in football led him from the academy at Reading to the non-league setup at New Salamis, with his father's guidance making the transition smoother.

Recalling their shared achievements, Maleace mentioned, "We actually made history whilst there as well as we were the first father and son to score in the same game, and assist each other, so that's a great thing we hold together."

The family's football saga continues, as Maleace's younger brother Zayshaun was also involved in the football action, being on the bench for New Salamis as their father Derek continued to contribute on the field.

The Asamoah family's deep connection to the sport and their collective achievements make for a heartening and inspiring tale within the world of football.